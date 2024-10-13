Three shot, one dead, in two separate shootings near Columbia shopping center

Three shot in two separate shootings near Columbia shopping center

BALTIMORE -- Two teenagers were injured, and a man died, in two separate shootings on Saturday at nearby locations in Howard County.

A man in his 20s was found shot to death inside of a parked vehicle behind an office building around 2:14 a.m. in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive in Columbia, according to Howard County Police. Officials say he was from Baltimore, but otherwise, he has not yet been identified.

Around 9:10 p.m., two teens-- ages 16 and 17 -- were injured from a shooting in the parking lot of the nearby Giant Food at the Columbia Palace Shopping Center, police say. According to the dispatch call, this happened between the Bank of America and the Giant.

"It's crazy because Columbia isn't known for that sort of thing, but it's been cropping up a little bit more now, this year especially," Columbia resident Bill Houseal said. "It's kind of frightening it is happening more and more."

Houseal, a father of two, said he is not sure what has led to this uptick in crime.

"It's a pricy area, so I don't know if they need to beef up the police patrols around here or what, but I guess you need to keep your eyes open. It can happen anywhere these days," Houseal said.

Police don't believe the shootings are connected. In both incidents, investigators are looking for the suspects.

This incident happened down the street from Howard High School, which some neighbors said was concerning to them because their children attend the school.

"It's startling. You don't expect something like this in this neighborhood," said Columbia resident Jim. "It's not an inner city, it's not a high crime area."

Anyone with information on the shootings should call police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.