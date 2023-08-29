Two injured after shooting at Top Golf in Germantown, $10k reward offered for information

BALTIMORE -- Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting at Top Golf in Germantown that left two men injured Monday.

Police said that around 12:06 a.m., officers responded to the Top Golf for a reported shooting.

Investigators believe an unknown male suspect shot two employees following an altercation.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the lower body, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the upper body. Police said the suspect drove away in an unknown vehicle.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or crime is asked to submit a tip online, or call 1-866-411-8477.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.