Two dead bodies found with signs of trauma in East Baltimore home

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of two people who were found inside a residence in Baltimore's Broadway East neighborhood, according to authorities.

They were alerted to the untimely deaths after officers on patrol in the eastern part of the city found the bodies while conducting a welfare check in the 1800 block of North Collington Avenue around 8:40 p.m., police said.

Firefighters helped officers gain entry to the home, which is where they found two people—a 49-year-old woman and an unidentified male—dead at the residence. Their bodies had obvious signs of trauma, according to authorities.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on the bodies to determine the cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.