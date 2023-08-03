Two dead after car crash in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE -- The second driver involved in a Glen Burnie crash Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, Anne Arundel County police said Thursday.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to the crash in the area of Ritchie Highway and Norfolk Road.

Investigators believe a Ford SUV was traveling south on Ritchie Highway approaching Norfolk Road when a Toyota sedan traveling north on Ritchie Highway made a left turn into the path of the Ford, causing a crash.

29-year-old Daniel Davis, the driver of the Toyota, and the passenger, 31-year-old Megan Spicknall of Glen Burnie, were taken to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead, police said.

The 55-year-old driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.