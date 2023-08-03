Watch CBS News
Local News

Two dead after car crash in Glen Burnie

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The second driver involved in a Glen Burnie crash Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, Anne Arundel County police said Thursday.  

Police responded around 10 p.m. to the crash in the area of Ritchie Highway and Norfolk Road. 

Investigators believe a Ford SUV was traveling south on Ritchie Highway approaching Norfolk Road when a Toyota sedan traveling north on Ritchie Highway made a left turn into the path of the Ford, causing a crash.

29-year-old Daniel Davis, the driver of the Toyota, and the passenger, 31-year-old Megan Spicknall of Glen Burnie, were taken to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead, police said. 

The 55-year-old driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, police said. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 11:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.