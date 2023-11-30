Watch CBS News
Two adults arrested after altercation at Edmondson Westside High School

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Edmondson Westside High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after an altercation, Baltimore City Public Schools said Tuesday.  

Police said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m.  

Two adults were arrested after entering the school.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and the lockdown has since been lifted.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 1:53 PM EST

