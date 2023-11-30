Two adults arrested after altercation at Edmondson Westside High School
BALTIMORE -- Edmondson Westside High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after an altercation, Baltimore City Public Schools said Tuesday.
Police said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m.
Two adults were arrested after entering the school.
No injuries have been reported at this time, and the lockdown has since been lifted.
