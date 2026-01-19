Trump pledges to protect Army-Navy rivalry from competing football games

President Trump doesn't want any other football game to compete with the prestigious Army-Navy clash, as the NCAA considers expanding its playoffs.

The president said on social media that he plans to sign an executive order making the military rivalry the only football game played at a specific time slot on the second Saturday of December.

The order would allegedly secure a four-hour broadcast window for the game as well. The game is televised on CBS.

"Under my administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy," Trump said on Truth Social. "I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4-hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot."

Mr. Trump has attended the past two Army-Navy football games, including last month in Baltimore.

"On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield they are America's unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart," Mr. Trump said on Truth Social. "We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us."

According to ESPN, the NCAA is discussing expansion for a 16-team playoff as soon as next year, and possibly a 24-team playoff down the road.

Historic Army-Navy rivalry

Last month, No.22-ranked Navy scored a late touchdown to be Army, 17-16, at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium.

The rivalry started in 1890, and since then, they have played 126 times. Navy owns a 64-55-7 all-time series lead.

The game was played in Maryland the past two seasons -- Landover in 2024 and Baltimore in 2025.

Next year, the Army-Navy game will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor," Trump said on Truth Social. "This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!"