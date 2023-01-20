Treyway's REMIX program creates better pathways for young adults battling addiction

BALTIMORE -- As a new year rolls in many people set resolutions for new beginnings, proclaiming, "New year, new me!"

But the notion of making a change is easier for some people than it is for others.

For a group of young men in the REMIX program of Treyway Multi Treatment Services, change has been constant, and a sense of new normalcy has remained unattainable.

Students from The Baltimore Beauty & Barber School flexed their new skills and helped over a dozen young adults impart on their new journey of new beginnings.

"I know what it's like to be on the other side of the street, when you're doing things illegally, when you have traumas, when you're having addictions you sometimes could use a little help," barber Karath Richardson said.

Barber students provided free haircuts and grooming to young adults who, for various reasons—including drug addiction and trauma—have found themselves hopeless at the onset of a new year.

"This program is doing a lot," program participant Dion Johnson said. "It's showing us that we're not alone."

"We know how a fresh cut makes men feel, even if you're hopeless, once you get up from the barber chair, you feel like the world is yours," barber Corey Alston said. "We want these young people to experience that feeling."

Haircuts are only the beginning of a host of resources available through the Remix program, for more information click here https://treywaymultitreatment.com/.