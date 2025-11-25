Travel turns wet across Maryland Tuesday, winter-like cold Thanksgiving

Cloudy and chilly weather across Maryland early Tuesday morning will start to give way to scattered showers later this morning through into this afternoon. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for wet travel at times along with possible significant travel delays as a result of the high volume on roads and wet conditions The scattered showers will gel into a widespread light to steady rain anytime after 3 p.m. through about 9 p.m.

Another round of showers are likely early Wednesday morning before clouds give way to breaks of sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Highs may briefly get to near 70° for a few hours Wednesday afternoon before a strong cold front brings us a blast of winter-like cold Thanksgiving into Black Friday.

Alert Day Tuesday for rainy weather in Maryland

Our First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for light to steady rain expected this afternoon and evening leading to a a slower-than-normal commute. The greatest impacts will be felt on area roads and highways where travel will already be much slower due to the high volume of traffic.

Scattered showers will break out across the area as early as late morning and gel into a steadier rain by mid to late afternoon. Rainfall totals look to range between 0.20" and 0.30" across the area, so other than much slower road travel, there will be minimal impacts outside of this.

The first round of showers will taper off by mid to late evening Tuesday. An additional round of showers is likely late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The heaviest rain should fall across the eastern shore with the rain more scattered west across central Maryland. All of these showers should exit the area between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Breezy, mild weather Wednesday briefly returns to Maryland

Temperatures will spike Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. Wind will help blow in milder air with highs topping out in the middle to upper 60s. There will be a few scattered showers Wednesday morning.

Clouds Wednesday should give way to breaks of sunshine from lunchtime through mid-afternoon. The addition of sunshine along with a mild west to southwesterly breeze will help push temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70°.

A secondary batch of gusty showers and sprinkles will cross central and eastern Maryland during the early evening hours. While this batch of scattered showers will not last long, they'll signal a bigger change coming to the area. The showers will be associated with a powerful cold front that will cross the area behind the showers ushering in much colder air.

Don't be fooled by this brief taste of spring weather, some true weather whiplash awaits us

Winter-like cold Thanksgiving into Black Friday across Maryland

Gusty, cold winds will be the big story across Maryland on Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s on Thanksgiving Day morning, with wind-chills expected to drop into the lower 30s.

Thanksgiving Day looks cold for the entire day with partly sunny weather. Highs will only top out in the mid-40s with gusty winds out of the west-northwest at 15 to 30 mph. Wind-chills will not reach any higher than the mid to upper 30s.

The Ravens game Thanksgiving evening will feature January-like cold with temperatures in the lower 30s with numbing wind gusts and wind-chills in the 20s.

Cold weather continues Black Friday with weather that will make you want to spend time indoors. Friday morning wind chills for some will dip into the teens and 20s. The numbing breeze continues into the daylight hours Friday with highs in the lower to middle 40s with wind-chills in the 30s.

Quiet Saturday, rain returns to Maryland Sunday

The forecast for next weekend starts quiet across Maryland, but may turn wetter on Sunday with the approach of another storm system.

Saturday looks brisk and chilly with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Sunday has increasing clouds with the chance of some rain developing, especially later in the day. High temperatures Sunday afternoon should rebound into the lower 50s. We've tagged Sunday as a possible First Alert Weather Day for Sunday given that it's another high impact travel day across Maryland.

Right now the timing of the rain looks to take place during the afternoon and evening hours. Most of this wet weather will exit late Sunday night.

Monday looks quiet, but we'll be tracking an unsettled weather pattern into next week. Right now it's too early to know how much of an impact, if any, these storm systems will be. The track and strength of these storm systems should become more clear as we approach the weekend.

Stay tuned for further updates!

-Steve