Tracking severe weather: What to know for safe holiday travels

BALTIMORE — A powerful winter storm is expected to bring bitter cold, blizzard-like conditions and major impacts to multiple states as millions of Americans are trying to get home for the holidays.

About 3 million people are booked on about 47,000 flights Thursday, making it one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 1,200 flights are already canceled nationally, most of them at Denver and Chicago airports. And as the day goes on, cancellations are expected at airports coast to coast.

Maryland isn't exempt from this severe weather situation. There are some considerations you might want to make if you are planning on traveling this holiday weekend.

If you're planning on driving, you'll want to take precaution, as low temperatures and rain have made roads slippery in certain spots.

If you're planning to fly, you'll definitely want to check on delays. You can visit FlightAware to check the status of your flight by entering the flight number.