Alert Day: Rain to soak Baltimore area, wintry weather to the west

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's First Alert weather team has declared Thursday an Alert Day for soaking rain in Central Maryland and wintry weather to the west.

Light wintry weather is expected in Central Maryland early Thursday including northern Baltimore and northwest Harford Counties, but that will change over to rain between 7 and 8 a.m.

The rain is expected to become heavy at times through early afternoon. Rainfall totals of 1-2" will be possible by early Thursday.

Snow is also edging into Western Maryland early this morning. Temperatures north and west of Baltimore City are frigid and areas from the city on south are hovering just above freezing.

Rain chances will taper off Thursday evening and temperatures will be mild into the mid and upper 40s. The Baltimore area will likely end up near 50 by midnight.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Garrett & Allegany Co. for the potential of significant snow and ice accumulations through Thursday afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY extends east of there for Washington and Frederick Co. for the possibility of lighter ice accumulations that could lead to some slick spots early in the morning.

A light glaze of ice is possible on elevated surfaces for all areas under the Winter Weather Advisory, so drivers are urged to use extra caution on bridges and overpasses.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the I-95 corridor including Baltimore City from Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

Emergency response operations have also been activated statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday evening.

An arctic front of bitter cold moves in Friday, with temperatures expected to drop from the upper 40s Friday morning to the upper teens by noon.

Rain is likely ahead of the front as it moves through, changing to some light snow before ending. No significant accumulations are expected.

Temps will drop to the low to mid-teens by Christmas Eve morning with wind chills in the single digits below zero west of I-95. We will not get out of the 20s all day Saturday and wind chills will remain in the teens and single digits.

Saturday night will see temps again dropping into the teens with single-digit wind chills Christmas morning. Highs on Christmas afternoon will reach the mid and upper 20s.