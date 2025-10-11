Tracking a weekend nor'easter in Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

We started the day on a pretty quiet note with cool temperatures in the morning. Cloud cover that filled in Friday night remained overhead into Saturday morning... and clouds will remain for the entire weekend and into early next week.

This morning we saw a few light showers but the better rain chance moves in later in the day. As a coastal system tracks northward, it increases our rain chance Saturday afternoon and evening. With this storm, we aren't concerned about flooding rainfall. Showers will be scattered and generally on the lighter side. A few heavier showers are possible but most of the rain, especially east of the bay and farther north will be light.

Those who live along the Chesapeake Bay in Anne Arundel and Calvert counties are under coastal flood alerts for Sunday. This storm, a nor'easter, will produce northeasterly and easterly winds which can push additional waters onshore. If you live in an area that deals with tidal flooding, be cautious as the tides rise as you may notice additional water buildup.

Speaking of winds, strong wind gusts build in later today into Sunday. The strongest winds will be felt along the Atlantic Coast. The Maryland Beaches could have wind gusts to about 50 mph. As you go farther west, the maximum wind gust forecast decreases. Toward Baltimore, the wind gusts peak closer to 30-35 mph.

Game time for the Ravens will be cool with temperatures in the low 60s through the game. If you are heading to the game, prepare for scattered showers and strong, gusty winds.

Monday will bring more scattered rain and gusty winds before the coastal system pulls away. A quieter day comes on Tuesday with drier conditions. It may still be a little breezy on Tuesday.

High pressure - and sunshine - builds in by midweek ahead of a quiet stretch of days.