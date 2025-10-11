Nor'easter brings greatest impacts to Maryland coast, lesser inland

A nor'easter will deliver significant impacts to parts of the Mid Atlantic and New England coastlines through Monday. The latest trends keep the heaviest rain to the east of Baltimore. Areas along the eastern shore to the Maryland beaches will take the brunt of the storm with only minor impacts expected across inland parts of Maryland.

Coastal flooding, beach erosion, scattered showers, and gusty winds are still a threat with the storm for the area.

What is a nor'easter?

A nor'easter is a storm that occurs along the East Coast, usually moving northwest and becoming more intense as it moves along the coast.

The storms, which happen more frequently between September and April, often cause rough seas and flooding along the coast. Unlike nor'easters in the winter, this storm is not expected to bring us any snowfall!

Storm impacts across Maryland Sunday into Monday

This nor'easter will produce northeasterly winds that can push additional water onshore. This is especially true across Anne Arundel county where a coastal flood advisory is in effect for the high tide cycles through Monday morning.

Residents in areas with tidal flooding are urged to be cautious, as there may be additional water buildup.

The storm will also bring strong wind gusts on Saturday evening into Sunday. The strongest winds will be felt along the Atlantic Coast. In the Baltimore area, the wind gusts are expected to peak around 30 to 35 mph. Areas along Chesapeake Bay will see wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Beaches in Maryland could see wind gusts of up to 50 mph. Further west, the maximum wind gust forecast decreases into the 20 to 30 mph range.

In addition to the gusty breezes, occasional showers will impact central Maryland. Forecast rainfall totals have been lowered considerably with new computer model guidance. Rainfall amounts between overnight Saturday and late Monday night will only average between 0.25" and 0.50". Locally higher amounts will occur along the eastern shore to the beaches. This means fresh water flooding is not a concern for our area.

If you're headed to the Ravens game Sunday afternoon, expect mainly cloudy, breezy, and cool conditions with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. While there could be a few passing showers, it looks like there will also be dry pockets throughout the game. It will not be a total washout or soaker of a game.

Impacts on Maryland beaches

The nor'easter is also expected to bring significant coastal flooding to some Maryland's Atlantic beaches. Wave heights of 10 to 15 feet are likely along Delaware and Maryland Atlantic Ocean beaches.

Ocean City officials are expecting to see impacts through early Monday. According to officials, hazardous rip currents are expected through the weekend, and isolated power outages are possible.

Assateague State Park could see similar impacts of strong winds, rough seas and coastal flooding throughout the rest of the weekend.

Officials said tent and pop-up camping will be restricted between Sunday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 1,4 at 2 p.m. Campers with reservations during that time will be refunded.

Storm surges could prompt beach closures, according to officials.

A Coastal Flood Warning and High Wind Warning are in effect for Maryland beaches through Monday morning.

Residents are urged to avoid flood-prone areas.

Weather improves in Maryland next week

If you are heading to the Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday, expect cool temperatures in the low 60s. Prepare for scattered showers and strong, gusty winds.

Monday will bring more scattered rain and gusty winds before the coastal system pulls away. The best chance of rain showers would be during the morning commute with conditions drying out later int he day.

Tuesday is expected to be quieter with drier conditions, though it still may be breezy. Temperatures will be enjoyable in the lower 70s.

By mid-week, high pressure and sunshine will build before a stretch of quiet days.