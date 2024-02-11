Towson University represented for 49ers, Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

BALTIMORE - Towson University will be represented Sunday at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Brian Fleury, class of 2002, serves as the San Francisco 49ers' tight end coach.

Former Towson athletic trainer Julie Frymer is the Kansas City Chiefs' athletic trainer and physical therapist.

Either Fleury or Frymyer will earn a Super Bowl ring tonight in Las Vegas.

Fleury is in his fifth season with the 49ers and second as the tight ends coach. The former Towson quarterback and special teams coordinator has been in the National Football League (NFL) since 2013.

He was a quarterback for Towson from 1999-2002 and coached for the Tigers under Rob Ambrose from 2009-2012, being part of two conference title teams.

Frymyer has been with the Chiefs since 2018, being part of the Super Bowl champions in the 2019 and 2022 season and was featured in a Wall Street Journal article in 2023 for her work on Patrick Mahomes's ankle injury rehabilitation.

She worked at Towson as an associate athletic trainer and physical therapist from 2013-15, being the primary trainer for women's basketball and tennis.