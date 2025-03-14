Towson University under federal investigation over alleged racial discrimination

Towson University in Baltimore County is among 45 universities targeted in a federal investigation for alleged racial discrimination, according to a memo by the Department of Education, Office of Civil Rights.

The DOE accused the schools of "engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs."

The announcement comes a month after the Trump administration ordered U.S. colleges and universities to end diversity programs or have their federal funding pulled.

Why is Towson under investigation?

In the investigation, the Department of Education alleges that the schools have violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act (1964) by partnering with "The Ph.D. Project," a nonprofit that helps students from underrepresented groups get degrees in business to diversify the business world.

In the same memo, the DOE said six other colleges are under investigation for awarding "impermissible race-based scholarships and race-based segregation."

"These OCR investigations are being conducted under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act (1964), which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin in education programs and activities receiving federal funding. Institutions' violation of Title VI can result in loss of federal funds," The memo read.

What is The Ph.D. Project?

According to The PhD Project website, the organization "encourages and supports historically underrepresented candidates on their journey to acquiring a PhD." through conferences, mentoring, and networking.

In its memo, however, the DOE described The Ph.D. The project as "an organization that purports to provide doctoral students with insights into obtaining a Ph.D. and networking opportunities, but limits eligibility based on the race of participants."

Is The Ph.D Project a DEI program?

DEI stands for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. While there's no standardized application for how DEI is used, practices aimed at increasing diversity in applicant pools within hiring and admissions, professional groups based on shared identities, such as sexual orientation, could also be classified as DEI programs.

Policies like the Civil Rights Act of 1964, or the Equal Employment Opportunity Act can also be considered DEI.

President Trump has criticized DEI, saying that it undermines merit-based opportunities, while DEI proponents like Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown have argued that it prevents discrimination and creates fair and healthy environments.

Trump administration to dismantle Department of Education

The Trump administration has said it is working on dismantling the Department of Education. Last week, the education department said it planned to lay off more than 1,300 employees to cut the department's staff in half.

Staff impacted by the layoff will be placed on leave starting Friday, March 21, 2025, and will receive full pay and benefits until June 9, along with severance and retirement benefits, CBS News reported.

Despite Mr. Trump's plans, complete elimination of the department would require congressional approval.

Dispelling earlier reports that an executive order eliminating the department would be signed, Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office last week that he wanted to "bring the schools back to the states."