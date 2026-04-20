19-year-old charged after shooting himself trying to steal designer hat in Towson dorm

A 19-year-old is being held without bond after allegedly shooting himself in a Towson University residence hall while attempting to steal a student's designer hat.

Gage Flood has been charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and other firearm offenses following his arrest on April 16.

Students witness police response at Towson dorm

Police said Flood shot himself in the leg while in a struggle with a group of students in the stairwell of Tower C in the 150 block of Cross Campus Drive.

Flood allegedly attempted to steal a Celine hat, which is a designer hat, according to charging documents. No other injuries were reported.

Flood was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, officials said. Police said Flood was not a student at Towson.

"I was standing over there around that pavilion, and I'm hearing somebody shot themselves and I'm like, 'Huh?' So I walked up the stairs and saw endless cop cars, endless ambulances, I didn't know what was going on," said Mack, a freshman student at Towson.

Students took a video that showed police responding to the campus dorm.

"It was just kind of scary because you don't know what's happening. All you know is shots are fired, someone got shot. And I'm like, oh my God, that's actually insane," said Edwardina Beeko, a junior at Towson.

Students told CBS News Baltimore that the dorm residents are required to swipe their Towson student ID card to get into the building, and any guests must be signed in by someone who lives there.

"It's like dang, a random dude could just come in there with a gun, and you would never know. What if the dude wasn't robbing someone but wanted to kill people, wanted to shoot the school up, or something? I don't feel safe," Mack said.