Person arrested after injured by self-inflicted shooting in Towson University dorm, officials say

A person was arrested after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a dorm on Towson University's campus on Thursday night, according to school officials.

University police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the Tower C residence hall, where a person discharged a gun, striking themselves in the lower body, Towson spokesperson Sean Welsh said.

Welsh told CBS News Baltimore that the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and there were no other injuries.

Officials said police activity is ongoing at the Glen Towers complex. There is no threat to the community.

Baltimore County police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-887-INFO