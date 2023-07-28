Towson residents frustrated with road closure lasting nearly a month

BALTIMORE - Residents in a Towson neighborhood say one of the main roads has been shut down for nearly a month because of a water main break.

It's taken just as long for crews to reopen Cowpens Avenue.

A homeowner in the community brought the issue to the Baltimore County Council before any progress on the repair was made.

Mark Wolff said work resumed on the road Friday after weeks of frustration, and headaches for residents in the neighborhood.

Wolff said the water main break in his neighborhood happened back on July 1.

While the break was repaired quickly, the section of Cowpens Avenue has been shut down ever since.

After weeks of trying, Wolff finally got a direct response from his councilman, Wade Kach, on Thursday and work resumed Friday.

Wolff said the closure started as an inconvenience because it's such a heavily trafficked road.

But it later became a public safety issue for him a few weeks ago when his wife needed to rush to the emergency room for a possible allergic reaction.

"It makes you think, what if it were something more serious and an ambulance needed to get here, or a firetruck or police," Wolff said. "Minutes count with those sorts of things. Where is the communication? Where is the accountability? Who made this mistake that wasn't tracking this?"

A spokesperson for Baltimore City Department of Public Works responded to our request for information saying they expect the road to reopen by the end of next week.