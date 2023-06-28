Busy Baltimore County road shut down by massive water main break

BALTIMORE -- A massive water main break that shut down a major road in Baltimore County is expected to be repaired Wednesday, officials with the Baltimore Department of Public Works said.

Officials said a broken 42-inch water main ruptured on Cromwell Bridge Road and Cowpens Avenue Monday, creating a nearly two-mile closure on Cromwell Bridge Road.

After fixing the water main, DPW said it will "proceed with testing and recharging the main to place it back into service."

Officials said the water main break created a large cavity in the roadway, which is not considered to be a sinkhole.

Fortunately, the rupture never completely interrupted water service for residents in the area.

Following the water main repair, DPW said it will also restore a storm drain impacted by the break.

In addition, other utilities, BGE and Verizon, are assessing their infrastructure in the area of the water main break.

DPW said that following completion of any identified infrastructure repairs, roadway restoration will begin.

There is significant roadway damage and road closures will impact the following:

Two westbound lanes on Cromwell Bridge Road will operate as an eastbound and westbound travel lane, starting on Monday, July 3. Construction work will continue on the eastbound side of the roadway.

Cowpens Avenue will remain closed until further notice due to extensive roadway damage

Nick Rescigno, who lives down the road from the water main break, said he and his wife checked it out Wednesday morning, not realizing how bad it was.

"I certainly didn't know the extent of it," he said. "When they said a water main break...this is a lot more than that."

They didn't know anything happened until Monday.

"The water pressure in our house was relatively low. We found out [about the rupture] from our neighbors," Rescigno said.

Many drivers Wednesday have been finding out about the closure when they run into it, including Patti Gingell.

"This is my way home, so it's like, which way am I gonna go now," she said. "I'm gonna guess my way back."

Aside from the cavity in the road, there is another damage in the surrounding area that needs to be fixed.

Rescigno said he understand it's going to be awhile before things are completely fixed up.

"Considering the magnitude of it, I can understand it's going to take weeks, not days, to get it fixed," he said. "To get this intersection up and running."

Those who live and have businesses along the road closure have been able to get in.