3 cars destroyed in vehicle fire at Towson Mall garage

BALTIMORE -- Three cars were destroyed in a vehicle fire that broke out Tuesday at the Towson mall's parking garage.

The fast-moving fire was reported about 10 a.m. on the fifth floor of the parking garage next to the mall near the corner of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

It took crews minutes to get the flames under control, but by then three vehicles were destroyed, the fire department said. Hazardous materials crews were called in to help with a fuel spill related to the vehicle fire.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The incident resulted in a massive presence of first responders near the mall, as well as the evacuation of at least one department store.

It is unclear how the vehicles caught fire. The cause remains under investigation.