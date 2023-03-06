Watch CBS News
Towson coasts to easy 86-60 win over Delaware in CAA quarterfinals

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Towson Tigers rolled into the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament after a convincing, 86-60, win over Delaware Sunday night in Washington D.C.

Nicolas Timberlake led the Tigers (21-11) with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists in their quarterfinals win.

Charles Thompson added 17 points and six rebounds, Sekou Sylla scored 16 points and Cameron Holden chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Towson opened the game on a 15-2 run, and led 46-20 at halftime.

Jameer Nelson Jr. led Delaware with 16 points.

Towson plays Charleston (29-3) at 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the CAA Tournament semifinals.

March 5, 2023

