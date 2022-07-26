Towson chiropractor faces child sex assault charges in Texas

BALTIMORE -- A Towson-based chiropractor was charged earlier this month with sexually assaulting a child in Texas, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

Blake Edward Kalkstein, who works at Kalkstein Chiropractic on Joppa Road, was arrested July 6 in Stafford, authorities said. The practice was founded by his father, Dr. Jeff Kalkstein.

Blake Edward Kalkstein, 37 Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

Kalkstein, 37, allegedly traveled from the Baltimore area to meet the child, who he met over a video game platform, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators believe Kalkstein also traveled to Fort Bend County in May and July. He is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and is being held with a $100,000 bond on each charge.