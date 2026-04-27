Towson union claims Apple discriminated employees, tech company "strongly disagrees"

The union representing Apple workers in the soon-to-close store in the Towson Town Center said they filed an unfair labor practice charge against the tech giant for discriminating against its unionized employees.

The charge was submitted to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The International Association of Machinists (IAM), which represents the Towson store, said that Apple is preventing its unionized workers from transferring to another store. Meanwhile, Apple told CBS News Baltimore that it "strongly disagrees with the claims made."

Apple plans to close the store in June, citing "the departure of several retailers and declining conditions" at the mall.

Claims made by Towson's Apple store union

According to the Towson store's union, the workers have been denied access to transfer rights like non-union employees impacted by store closures at other locations.

"We are deeply concerned. We are concerned about what kind of trend this sends, that Apple made the decision to close the first and only union store here," said Dave Sullivan, the general vice president for the union's Eastern territory. Apple has stepped in and pulled the rug from under them because they are not happy with it. Apple has forgotten that these are actual people and they need to treat them as such."

Sullivan added, "To decide to take our people and segregate them out and say that you are not going to be allowed to transfer like every other Apple employee is despicable."

The Towson Apple store employs nearly 90 workers.

"There is no guarantee that all of the workers are going to have viable opportunities to go to other stores and to apply," said Eric Brown, a lead at the Apple store in Towson. "I believe that is purposeful in trying to whittle through the amount of union workers that we have while trying to break up the union."

Apple has two other stores in Maryland, including at The Mall in Columbia and Annapolis Mall.

Apple responds to the union's claims

Apple argues that the union agreed that, in the event of a mall or store closure, employees would be transferred or rehired if Apple opened a new store within 50 miles of Towson's current location.

Apple stated that Towson's Apple union had negotiated for severance pay.

"While we have no current plans to relocate in the market, if we were to open a new store in the area in the next 18 months, Towson team members would have the right of first refusal," an Apple spokesperson stated. "We will continue to abide by the agreement that was negotiated and agreed upon with the union. We look forward to presenting all of the facts to the NLRB."

Apple store in Towson became first to unionize

In 2024, the Towson location became the first Apple store in the United States to unionize. The move prevented nearly a dozen employees from being fired due to a policy change at the time.

The effort was also to help its employees get better pay and benefits.

Towson Apple employees were concerned about wages, severance pay, job security, and being replaced by seasonal or temporary workers.

"By making our workplace more democratic, and by having the voice of the worker have more weight, it's going to result in an experience that is better both for our customers, but also for our employees and hopefully, ultimately for the company," Kevin Gallagher, who organized the union, said in 2024.