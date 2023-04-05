Top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez to make his debut on Wednesday

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE -- Top Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez will be called up to the O's and start on Wednesday afternoon when the team plays against the Texas Rangers, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Rodriguez was expected to make the big league roster at the start of the season, but some lackluster starts in spring training sent him to the O's top minor league team.

He started for the team on Friday and gave up two earned runs in four innings.

The Orioles are in need of a starting pitcher after Kyle Bradish left Monday after getting hit in the leg with a line drive.

