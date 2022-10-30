Three teens shot in separate parts of Baltimore within four hours on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a playground, according to authorities.
The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.
The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.
Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street.
The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m. in North Baltimore, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to the 4000 block of Old York Road for a report of a shooting and learned that the teen had been shot in the head near a neighborhood playground, police said.
A few minutes later, at 6:18 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Kenyon Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to authorities.
Once they arrived at the location, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg, police said.
All three gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, according to authorities.
