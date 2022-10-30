One teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot in East Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the eastern part of the city responded to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 E. Madison Street around 3 p.m., police said.
That's where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg, according to authorities.
The teen was taken to a local hospital so that he could receive treatment for his injury, police said.
Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
