One teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot in East Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the eastern part of the city responded to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 E. Madison Street around 3 p.m., police said.

That's where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg, according to authorities.

The teen was taken to a local hospital so that he could receive treatment for his injury, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

October 30, 2022

