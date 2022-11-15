Three suspects throw brick through door of Sally O's restaurant, steals cash and liquor bottles

BALTIMORE - Three suspects used a brick to break into a Baltimore restaurant early Tuesday and steal a cash register and some bottles of liquor.

Police said just before 5 a.m. three male suspects threw a brick through the front glass door of Sally O's, on Gough Street, in the Highlandtown community, and took off with $350 and several bottles of liquor.

The suspects took off in a white Hyundai Accent Hatchback, according to the restaurant.

Sally O's posted on social media that the car was parked idly in front of the store for several minutes.

here is a selection of photos that i’ve titled “4:41 am brick through the front door” •sally o’s was broken into early... Posted by Sally O’s on Monday, November 14, 2022

The door has been replaced and the restaurant continued to serve customers Tuesday.

"We still love Highlandtown and Baltimore, even though some people suck," the restaurant said on social media.

Anyone on Gough Street with cameras should call police or contact Sally O's at jesse@sallyos.com.