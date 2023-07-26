Watch CBS News
Local News

Three suspects charged in murder of Parkville High student

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have arrested and charged a third suspect in the murder of 17-year-old Elias Cieslak.  

Earlier this month, police announced the arrest of a third suspect, who is now identified as 18-year-old Bryson Butterfly. 

Also arrested and charged are a 17-year-old, and 32-year-old David Lofton.  

All three suspects face first-degree murder charges.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 2:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.