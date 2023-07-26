Three suspects charged in murder of Parkville High student
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have arrested and charged a third suspect in the murder of 17-year-old Elias Cieslak.
Earlier this month, police announced the arrest of a third suspect, who is now identified as 18-year-old Bryson Butterfly.
Also arrested and charged are a 17-year-old, and 32-year-old David Lofton.
All three suspects face first-degree murder charges.
