Three arrested for role in murder of 17-year-old Parkville High student

BALTIMORE - Police arrested a third person in the murder of Parkville High student Elias Cieslak.

Earlier this month, officers arrested a 17-year-old and a 32-year-old for their role in the murder.

They are all facing first-degree murder charges.

Cieslak, 17, was shot in the area of Belair Road and Rossville Boulevard in Overlea on April 23. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting should call police at 410-307-2020.