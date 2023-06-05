'This judge is crazy': Gervonta Davis speaks on arrest in jail phone call

BALTIMORE -- Champion Boxer Gervonta Davis spoke Monday, addressing his recent arrest related to a 2020 hit-and-run crash that injured four people.

In a recorded clip from Instagram live, Davis is heard speaking from a jail phone.

‼️ Gervonta Davis speaking out FROM INSIDE JAIL on Instagram live today: “This judge is crazy.”



Last week, prosecutors told WJZ that Champion boxer Gervonta Davis will serve the rest of his three-month sentence in a Baltimore City jail after violating the terms of his house arrest.

According to a spokesperson for the Office of the States Attorney for Baltimore City, Davis' lawyer indicated to Judge Althea Handy at sentencing that his home was too small for him and his security detail, so Davis moved into the Four Seasons Hotel downtown.

"I just want to let the people know that this judge is crazy. I did everything in my power to listen to my lawyers." Davis said. He continued to say that he feels the judge is taking advantage of him and his situation. "She's mad that I bought a property, that's why I'm sitting in jail," Davis added.

