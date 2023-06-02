Boxer Gervonta Davis to serve sentence in Baltimore jail after violating house arrest, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Champion boxer Gervonta Davis will serve the rest of his three-month sentence in a Baltimore City jail after violating the terms of his house arrest, prosecutors told WJZ Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the Office of the States Attorney for Baltimore City, Davis' lawyer indicated to Judge Althea Handy at sentencing that his home was too small for him and his security detail, so Davis moved into the Four Seasons Hotel downtown.

Davis was monitored at the hotel by GPS, but allegedly didn't get permission to change his address before moving a week ago to a home in Silo Point, a luxury complex on Baltimore's waterfront.

"As a result, Judge Handy ordered the defendant to serve the remainder of his home detention sentence at the Baltimore City Detention Center," the spokesperson said.

The Baltimore Banner reported Sheriff Sam Cogen said deputies had taken Davis into custody following an impromptu court hearing Thursday evening.

Davis was sentenced last month to 90 days of house arrest for a hit-and-run crash that injured four people in 2020. He was also ordered to serve 200 hours of community service.

The 28-year-old West Baltimore native was charged with 14 counts related to the November 2020 crash, including four counts of failing to return and remain at the scene of a crash involving bodily injury.

Davis was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini that ran a red light at the intersection of Washington and Martin Luther King boulevards, struck another vehicle and fled the scene around 2 a.m. on November 5, 2020.

Four people inside the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital for treatment, but their injuries were not said to be serious.

In an exclusive video obtained by WJZ, the Lamborghini can be seen crashing into a fence. Then its occupants get out and take off.

The crash happened just days after Davis successfully defended his WBA Lightweight Championship. Fliers were circulated on social media about a celebration for Davis at a Baltimore nightclub earlier that night.

Davis is a boxing superstar, touting a perfect 29-0 record with 27 knockouts.

His last fight, a hotly anticipated lightweight bout against Ryan Garcia two weeks ago, was fought in front of a sellout crowd of 20,842 at T-Mobile Arena. Davis beat Garcia by knockout in the seventh round.