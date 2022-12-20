'This is devastating': Friends, family hold vigil for Baltimore man stabbed to death at carryout

BALTIMORE - Family and friends are mourning a 60-year-old man who was stabbed at a carryout in West Baltimore last weekend.

Arnold Manuel was stabbed multiple times after someone asked him for money, witnesses told WJZ. He died at the hospital.

A vigil is happening now for Arnold Manuel. He was 60 years old when he was stabbed in west Baltimore inside a carryout. Witnesses say he was asked for money, then stabbed multiple times. His sister says he was a wonderful, generous person @wjz pic.twitter.com/wpNa6CQ79E — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) December 20, 2022

On Tuesday, Manuel's community put together a vigil to honor his life.

Kim Manuel told WJZ that her brother was a good man who brought joy to their family.

"I cried and I screamed for days," Kim Manuel said.

Family and friends gather one block from where Manuel was stabbed.

Kim Manuel said her brother, Arnold, had a mental disability.

She said he was walking home from his mother's house just before 8 p.m. Saturday when he stopped inside a local carryout spot.

"He wouldn't do any harm to anybody, that is innocent bloodshed," Kim Manuel said.

She said someone asked Arnold Manuel for money and then attacked him.

Police said the suspect took off while Manuel was taken to the hospital where he died. No arrests have been made.

"My uncle was a joy," said nephew Devon Manuel. "He was literally the definition of an angel sent to earth."

Manuel's family members say he was a kind, hardworking man.

Now, they are hoping the suspect comes forward.

"This is devastating to the whole family because we wouldn't expect that from him," Devon Manuel said. "We wouldn't expect anybody to do anything to him."