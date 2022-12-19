'Any killing is a sad thing': Witnesses say 60-year-old man stabbed inside West Baltimore carryout

BALTIMORE - Witnesses say a 60-year-old man was in a West Baltimore carryout Saturday evening when he was stabbed.

Arnold Manuel was taken to the hospital where he died.

Those who witnessed the stabbing said Manuel was asked for money before he was stabbed multiple times inside the carryout on Edmonson Avenue in the Harlem Park neighborhood.

"I seen them put the body in the ambulance," a Harlem Park resident said. "I would say it had to happen inside. That's where the body was. That's where they brought the body out from."

Norman Seldon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 86 years, told WJZ he doesn't recall this level of sustained violence before.

"There's Just too much of it. There's just too much," Seldon said.

Police said the stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found Arnold with multiple stab wounds.

"The outside perception is when people die due to something being drug-related, ya know what I mean? But, this man was just going to get something to eat," a resident said.

Baltimore has now had 322 murders in 2022, the eighth year in a row Baltimore City has surpassed 300 murders in a year.

"There's so much darkness here, but we gotta find some kind of light," a resident said.

"Any killing is a sad thing to me, whether you're 60 or 20," Seldon said. "I just don't like it. We should have more love and understanding with one another than all this killing. That ain't proving nothing."

Police said no arrests have been made.

In addition to the stabbing, two other people are recovering from shootings over the weekend.