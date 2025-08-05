Clouds remain thick across Maryland into Wednesday

After a stretch of pleasant weather, changes are on the way for Maryland. Starting Wednesday night, low-level moisture will begin moving north into the state as winds shift off the water and high pressure begins to break down.

For most of Maryland, any rain through Thursday is expected to be light and scattered—mainly confined to far southern parts of the state. Even there, mid-level dry air should keep rainfall spotty at best. The setup just isn't favorable for anything widespread, and the overall trend has been for drier conditions to hold on a bit longer than originally expected.

As we head into Friday and Saturday, things stay pretty quiet. A broad area of high pressure sitting to our northeast will continue to influence the region, while a weak area of low pressure lingers off the Carolina coast. Forecast models show some potential for added moisture to sneak northward into Maryland this weekend, but as of now, it looks like most of the rain—if any—would stay in southern and western areas of the state.

Temperatures will stay slightly below average through Saturday, keeping things comfortable for early August.

By Sunday and Monday, we'll start to feel the difference. A change in the upper-level pattern will allow a ridge of high pressure to build along the East Coast, bringing warmer and more humid air back into Maryland. With that comes the chance for a few showers or storms, though how widespread they become will depend on how much coastal moisture manages to push inland.

Either way, the cooler, drier stretch won't last much longer. Marylanders should be ready for a return to summer heat and stickiness by the end of the weekend.