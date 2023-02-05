'They were terrified of us': 'Bullies of Baltimore' documentary on 2000 Ravens to premiere tonight

BALTIMORE - Fierce, dominating, intimidating were just a few adjectives used to describe the 2000 Baltimore Ravens' defense.

They didn't need much of an offense.

The Ravens had Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Tony Siragusa, Adalius Thomas, Rod Woodson, Chris McAlister and Duane Starks were just some of the defenders that carried them to the Super Bowl championship, Baltimore's first since recouping its football franchise.

On Sunday, that defense will be celebrated for the national world to see. ESPN is premiering a 30-for-30 documentary at 8:30 p.m. tonight called "Bullies of Baltimore."

"We had the greatest defense to play the game," Siragusa said in the promo video. Siragusa, a key player on the defensive line, died on June 22, 2022.

The Ravens went into the playoffs as a Wild Card participant before routing Denver, 21-3, Tennessee, 24-10, and Oakland, 16-3.

They dominated the New York Giants, 34-7, in Super Bowl XXXV on January 28, 2001.

The Ravens' defense yielded just 23 points combined in four playoff games.

But it wasn't just the play on the field that caught the league's attention.

They played with arrogance and talked trash to their opponents.

"It was about intimidation," former Raven Shannon Sharpe said.

"They were terrified of us," added Siragusa.

"We were here to dominate them," Lewis said.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood is hosting a watch party Sunday night with Qadry Ismail, Obafemi Ayanbadejo, Kyle Richardson and other members of that championship team.

Starting at 8 p.m., WJZ anchor Rick Ritter will be doing a question and answer segment.

The documentary airs from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and afterwards, there will be an autograph session and photo opportunity with the 2000 World Championship Trophy.

Tickets are $98 per person, and the proceeds will benefit Goose Flights!

This charity provides individuals with terminal illness safe and reliable access to healthcare facilities, hospitals, and vacation destinations via jet charter transportation.

Goose Flights aims to remind those who are fighting a battle to never stop dreaming BIG. Goose flights is run by the family of the late, great Tony Siragusa.