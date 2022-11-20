The Christmas Village kicks off a series of winter festivities at Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- The Christmas Village in Baltimore offered visitors a preview of festivities to come this weekend.

The weekend sneak peek included an illumination ceremony to celebrate the lighting of the Inner Harbor Christmas Tree.

The tree lighting kicked off at 4:30 p.m.

Mayor Brandon Scott, City Councilman Eric Costello, and Thomas Bauer, the CEO of Christmas Village, attended the event.

The Girl Scouts of Central Maryland put on a performance for them and other visitors.

The Christmas Village hosts an indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market.

This is the village's ninth season at the West Shore Park at Inner Harbor.

"Overall, it takes dozens and dozens of people to get this together," Market Manager Kali Amburn said.

Amburn has been working with organizers from Germany to set up this year's village, which is projected to be the largest one yet.

It is expected to have more than 55 local and international vendors.

The Christmas Village officially opens on Thanksgiving and runs until Christmas Eve.

During that time, it will host various performances.

On Nov. 30, the Christmas Village will host its first-ever Christmas Village Drag Show. The show kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

On Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, visitors can participate in the German American Weekend, which includes well-known German competitions like beer mug lifting, also known as Bierkrugstemmen, and a Bratwurst Eating Contest.

On Dec. 11, the village will be hosting a family day aimed at including parents and children. There will be a dance party and a lantern parade.

Upcoming performances include:

Reservoir High School Chamber Choir on Nov. 26 between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

SHENNA will perform on Nov. 27 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Washingtonia Schuhplattler Dancer will take the stage on Dec. 3 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The White Marsh Ballet will perform on Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Souderton Area High School Advanced Choir will perform on December 11 between noon and 1 p.m.

Alpenrose Schuhplattler Dancer is the main entertainment on Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

JoeyD Rock Orchestra will rock the crowd on Dec. 18 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.