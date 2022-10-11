The Baltimore Ravens' success this season may ride the return of injured team members

BALTIMORE -- Much of the Ravens' success this season rides on the return of players who were hurt last season.

So far, so good for Lamar Jackson and Marcus Peters.

Ronnie Stanley made his debut this past weekend and J.K. Dobbins is three games into his injury comeback.

Dobbins will join WJZ at Jimmy's Famous Seafood restaurant tonight for a discussion following the Ravens' win over Cincinnati Sunday night.

Dobbins had eight carries for 44 yards in a hard-fought victory that came down to a game-winning field goal on the final play.

Dobbins was not on the field for the final drive.

Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the decision to have Dobbins on the sideline in crunch time.

"You can't read too much into that," he said during a press conference. "You start looking at who gets how many carries, who gets how many snaps. That's not really in our thought process."