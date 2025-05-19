2 teens hospitalized after shooting in Southeast Baltimore, police say

Two teenagers were injured after a shooting Monday in Southeast Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 7:40 p.m. to the 300 block of South Macon Street, where a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were found wounded.

The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh, and a 16-year-old was shot in the arm. Both are stable at the hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2422 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Gun violence involving teens in Baltimore

As of May 15, 524 people have been shot in Baltimore, including 36 between the ages of 14 and 17, according to the Baltimore City gun violence tracker. Eight youths have died from gun violence over that timeframe.

In 2024, 34 children were shot, and nine died in Baltimore, the gun violence tracker shows.

Teenagers injured in shootings

On April 26, two teenagers -- both 17 years old -- were injured after a shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

A 17-year-old boy was found inside a home on Allendale Street with a gunshot wound. A 17-year-old girl arrived at a hospital with gunshot injuries, police said.

And, on March 31, a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting near Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

Police responded to a large gathering in the 400 block of Light Street. The teen was found with a gunshot wound to his arm, according to police.