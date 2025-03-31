Two shot, including 16-year-old, near Baltimore's Inner Harbor, police say

Police investigate shooting at Inner Harbor in Baltimore

Police investigate shooting at Inner Harbor in Baltimore

Police investigate shooting at Inner Harbor in Baltimore

Two people were shot, including a 16-year-old, near the Inner Harbor in Baltimore Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to the 400 block of Light Street, where a large crowd was gathered. The 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to his arm.

About 10 minutes later, in the 500 block of Light Street, police found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information on the shootings should call police at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

19-year-old shot in East Baltimore

Police said a 19-year-old was injured in a shooting Sunday night in East Baltimore.

Officers responded around 10:22 p.m. to the hospital, where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. He is expected to survive.

The victim told police he was shot in the unit block of West North Avenue.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2433 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Four shot in North Baltimore

On Saturday afternoon, police said four people were injured in a shooting in North Baltimore.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Venable Avenue. where they found an 18-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 60-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The three victims were taken to a hospital, where they are expected to survive.

A 57-year-old woman walked into an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.