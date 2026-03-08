4 shot, including 2 teenagers, during weekend violence in Baltimore

Four people were shot, including two minors, during a violent weekend in Baltimore City. A 16-year-old, identified by his family as Jaythan Day, died after a shooting on Friday evening.

Police said a minor was found unconscious and unresponsive after he had been shot in a home on W. Old Cold Spring Lane in North Baltimore. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Day's family told WJZ he had been living in Maryland with his sisters at a home for teenagers.

Police said a 14-year-old boy is expected to recover after he was injured in a shooting Saturday night in the 1000 block of Abbot Court. A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital in "good condition" after he was shot in the thigh shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot during an argument in the 800 block of Guilford Avenue.

Robbery suspects arrested

Police arrested two 17-year-old boys on Saturday after a reported armed robbery and a brief foot chase in East Baltimore.

Police said two 18-year-old victims flagged down officers and reported that they had been robbed in the 1200 block of N. Linwood Avenue. They gave officers a physical description of the suspects.

Police said that as backup officers arrived, they found the people matching the descriptions. After a brief chase, the two teenagers were arrested. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Baltimore's 2026 violent crime

Baltimore police have responded to 22 homicides this year, compared to 22 at this time in 2025. Police also said there have been 42 non-fatal shootings in 2026, compared to 42 in 2025.

The Baltimore Gun Violence Tracker shows that of the 430 people shot in Baltimore over the past 12 months, the majority (65) are between the ages of 22 and 25, the second most (60) is a tie between ages 26 and 29 and 30 and 34.

There have been at least 42 shot between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, with three deaths.