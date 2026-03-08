Family heartbroken after 16-year-old killed in North Baltimore shooting: "I lost all emotions"

A family is searching for answers after a 16-year-old was shot and killed inside a home in North Baltimore on Friday, March 6.

Jaythan Day was living in Baltimore with his sister in a home for teenagers, his family told WJZ.

Officers responded around 6:25 p.m. to a home in the 1400 block of West Old Cold Spring Lane, where the teen was found inside and unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Day's family thinks he was shot by someone that he knew.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

"I lost everything"

Day's family told WJZ he was a good person with a good heart.

His father, Dennis Day, said he is currently in rehab in Southern California, trying to get his life back on track and his family back together. Then he learned about his son's death.

"I lost everything. I just went black," Dennis Day said. "I started fighting, breaking stuff and everything else. I just, I lost all emotions because I was fighting so hard to get them back. I've been in recovery for the last two years, trying to get my recovery on track, but I've been clean now for the last two years, and I was trying to get everything in order to take my baby, but the devil took him away from me."

A family is searching for answers after a 16-year-old was shot and killed inside a home in North Baltimore on Friday, March 6. Photo by Dennis Day

Violent weekend in Baltimore

The shooting death of Day wasn't the only violence in Baltimore over the weekend.

Two teenagers were shot among the four people injured in shootings in Baltimore since Friday evening.

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday night in the 1000 block of Abbot Court. He is expected to survive.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, a 29-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh. He was taken to the hospital in good condition, according to police.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he was shot in the upper torso during a dispute in the 800 block of Guilford Avenue.

Baltimore's 2026 violent crime

On Friday, March 6, police said officers responded to 21 homicides, compared to 22 at this time in 2025. Police also said there have been 39 non-fatal shootings in 2026, compared to 42 in 2025, as of Friday.

The Baltimore Gun Violence Tracker shows that of the 430 people shot in Baltimore over the past 12 months, the majority (65) are between the ages of 22 and 25, the second most (60) is a tie between ages 26 and 29 and 30 and 34.

There have been at least 42 shot between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, with three deaths.