Teenager shot in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot near Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital on Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Officers working on the southwest side of the city were sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Pine Heights Avenue around 6:40 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, Police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwest District detectives at 410-396-2488.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 8:42 PM

