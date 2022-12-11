Teenager shot in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot near Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital on Saturday evening, according to authorities.
Officers working on the southwest side of the city were sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Pine Heights Avenue around 6:40 p.m., police said.
Once there, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.
An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, Police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwest District detectives at 410-396-2488.
Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
