Teen squeegee worker charged in Inner Harbor murder rejects plea deal of 60 years in prison

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old squeegee worker charged in the deadly July shooting of Timothy Reynolds near the Inner Harbor rejected a plea deal.

According to Attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, who represents the teen, said the plea deal was for 60 years in prison.

Gordon said in a statement that the state offered a plea last week that the teen would get 60 years in prison if he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

"This is outrageous, especially given the facts of the case and the evidence marshaled so far in support of it," Gordon said.

Gordon said his team received a "few bombshells."

"We have received "some" of the discovery in this matter and there are a few 'bombshells' that we've uncovered that are very encouraging and gives great confidence in the out of this high-profile case," Gordon added. "I will not disclose them entirely at this time, but suffice it to say, Reynolds probably should have never been behind the wheel of his vehicle for any reason on that day and at that time, and we look forward to our day in court to share what else we've uncovered."

A hearing is scheduled on Nov. 17 to determine if the 15-year-old will be tried as an adult.

The teen is facing first-degree murder charges after he allegedly killed Reynolds near the intersection of Light and Conway streets.

On July 7, police said there was an initial confrontation between Reynolds and some squeegee workers. Reynolds then got out of his car with a baseball bat, and as he approached them, he was shot.

A week later, the unidentified teen was arrested at a home in Essex.

Reynolds' family filed a lawsuit, seeking damages from not only Baltimore City but also numerous city leaders.

The family believes Reynolds' death "would have been prevented" if Baltimore City leaders had "done their job", according to a press release from the family's attorney.

Reynolds' widow and his three children and parents claim the city leaders failed to protect the citizens, residents and visitors of Baltimore from a known danger.