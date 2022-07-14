15-year-old charged with murder in Timothy Reynolds' killing

BALTIMORE – A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of Timothy Reynolds, the 48-year-old man killed last week in a confrontation with squeegee workers in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, authorities said.

The unidentified teen was taken into custody about 6:35 a.m. at a home in Essex, Baltimore Police said. Police said the 15-year-old and his father were interviewed by homicide detectives before he was booked into the Baltimore City intake facility.

The teen is charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the death of Reynolds, who died July 7 after he was shot during a dispute with squeegee workers at a busy Inner Harbor intersection.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the teen was 14 at the time of the deadly shooting last week.

Harrison called the arrest "another sad reminder that guns are too easily accessible to our young people."

"We have seen time and time again the willingness of individuals to illegally carry and use these weapons," Harrison said. "And we know they make the decision to do so the moment they leave the house, not just when they pull the trigger."

The commissioner said he hopes the arrest brings a measure of closure to Reynolds' loved ones.

The shooting unfolded about 4:30 p.m. July 7 near the corner of Light and Conway streets. Police said there was an initial confrontation between the workers and Reynolds, who parked his car and got out armed with the bat. He was advancing toward the group when he was shot, police said.

The shooter took off before police arrived.

Officers called to the scene found Reynolds shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Police initially said Reynolds swung the bat at the squeegee workers but would not answer questions Thursday regarding Reynolds' exact actions and what led them to the charge the teenager with murder. But Harrison did say they "have a strong case."

Investigators have been pursuing leads and tracking down evidence, including video footage, since the deadly confrontation unfolded last week. A combined reward of $16,000 was offered for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting.

Harrison also told WJZ on Thursday that he will not comment on the reward.

"I can say it was a collective, collaborative [effort] that allowed us to get this information this fast, to track down this individual and pick him up this morning," he said.

He would not say whether the suspect lived at the Essex location.

Harrison said a warrant was issued Wednesday, and he had not seen the charging documents.

"While we can't say where he lives, it was good detective work that allows us to track him there and make an arrest without harm and without incident," he said.

Harrison did not say whether he was able to obtain information on the gun used in the killing.

"I cannot talk about any evidence that may have been seized as to not compromise the integrity of this ongoing investigation," the commissioner said.

"We have to get serious about what we're doing to prevent illegal guns from getting into the hands of people who should not have them," Mayor Brandon Scott said Thursday.

"Any time we have incidents of violence, we are going to work to bring those individuals into custody. We know this is a complete tragedy," Mayor Scott told WJZ. "I want to thank our Baltimore police officers, especially homicide, school police, everyone who assisted in bringing this person in. Now, we'll turn it over to the rest of the justice system. What we're going to do is help our community heal in all facets, especially the communities impacted."

Reynolds was an engineer and father of three whose family has asked for privacy.

WJZ was unable to reach family members of the suspect in his killing. Police have not named the teenager. One prominent defense attorney said he was contacted to represent him but has not decided whether to do so.