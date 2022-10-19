Judge to decide if squeegee worker accused in Inner Harbor murder will be tried as adult

Next month, a judge will decide if a 15-year-old will be tried as an adult in the death of Timothy Reynolds, who was shot while confronting squeegee workers near Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

The teen is facing first-degree murder charges after he allegedly killed Reynolds near the intersection of Light and Conway streets.

On July 7, police said there was an initial confrontation between Reynolds and some squeegee workers. Reynolds then got out of his car with a baseball bat, and as he approached them, he was shot.

A week later, the unidentified teen was arrested at a home in Essex.

Police said the 15-year-old and his father were interviewed by homicide detectives before he was booked into the Baltimore City intake facility.

Reynolds' family filed a lawsuit, seeking damages from not only Baltimore City but also numerous city leaders.

The family believes Reynolds' death "would have been prevented" if Baltimore City leaders had "done their job", according to a press release from the family's attorney.

Reynolds' widow and his three children and parents claim the city leaders failed to protect the citizens, residents and visitors of Baltimore from a known danger.