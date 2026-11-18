Recent technology outages have caused mass concern, raising questions about what happens if there is a widespread problem. One Maryland expert says it is important to be prepared, but not overreact.

Since the Federal Aviation Administration grounded thousands of flights last Friday, multiple outages have followed.

A bug in JPMorgan Chase's banking system caused a ripple effect across several affiliated banks, creating problems for customers trying to access their accounts. Microsoft also went offline for several hours, and the National Security Agency's classified internal communications system faced issues as well, though officials said no secrets were divulged.

"It is a bit scary, but I would like to caution people that just because things co-occur doesn't necessarily mean they're all related," explained Dr. Kofi Nyarko, the Director for Center of Equitable AI & Machine Learning Systems at Morgan State University.

Nyarko has been following the disruptions closely. He emphasized that national and technology leaders have said there has been no harm to any data.

Baltimoreans making sure they're prepared

"It's always good to be prepared and it's always good to have a small amount of cash on you for essentials," said Nyarko. "Essentially, we just have to be vigilant and practice common sense when dealing with banking situations."

Some Baltimoreans have been taking steps to ensure they can make it through, and CBS News reports Costco has seen a surge in panic buying.

"Make sure you have enough food at home, water and stuff like that," resident Miguel Pinto said. "Make sure I can get in contact with my family and make sure they're OK."

Meanwhile, resident Athena Burke said she feels like the problems are putting the country on edge.

"I feel like it's very destabilizing for our country, because everyone feels like we don't know what we can trust," said Burke.

"Growing pains of getting technology ready"

While Nyarko said these issues should raise flags, they are nothing to be concerned about. He said they're simply growing pains of updating systems.

"Imagine you're in the Harbor Tunnel and one lane is closed," said Nyarko. "Well, the traffic impact will ripple all the way down past the tunnel, so there might be other systems affected by people running patches and doing maintenance and whatever else. But it's got nothing to do with any other security issue, it's just part of the growing pains of getting technology ready."