Consumers are panic-buying at Costco, snapping up generators and other emergency-preparedness items in response to a recent string of technology outages, according to investment firm Mizuho Securities.

"Consumer anxiety following the Microsoft Outlook outage, the ground stoppage for all U.S. airline flights, and apocalyptic concerns flaring up across social media have all contributed to increased emergency prep sales at Costco," Mizuho analyst David Bellinger wrote in a report.

Shoppers are "pantry-loading," while 21 of the retailer's 26 "high-ticket generators" were sold out online as of Sunday night, he added.

The recent outages, which blocked access to Microsoft apps, snarled flights nationwide and hindered banking activities at various times during the past week, are raising questions among Americans about a larger cybersecurity threat, CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman said on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday.

The companies affected by the outages have said they were due to issues such as routine maintenance or upgrades, while the Federal Aviation Administration blamed its nationwide ground stop last week on a contractor updating its flight system.

"All of them have denied that cyberattacks are to blame," Gutman said. "Still, the system failures are fueling online speculation about a larger cyber threat."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that there's "zero evidence" that the recent outages in the U.S. are linked.

"The Microsoft incident has nothing to do with what we saw with the FAA. The FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago. These issues that we've seen from a technical standpoint are completely unrelated one from another," Rubio said during a news conference in the Philippines.

Costco didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The close timing of the outages highlights the country's increasing reliance on technology, John D'Arcy, a Temple University professor who researches cybersecurity and information technology failures, told CBS News Philadelphia.

"Our systems are so much more complex and so much more interconnected than they ever have been in the past, that when we just have one failure, the effects are much more dramatic," D'Arcy said.

The surge in panic buying could lift Costco's sales, Bellinger wrote. He raised his target price for the company's stock to $1,150 from $1,100. Other big-box stores, including Walmart and Sam's Club, could see similar "pantry-loading lifts," he added.