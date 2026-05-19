Undercover operation leads to arrest of former Baltimore teacher charged with sexual solicitation of minor

A former teacher with Baltimore City schools was arrested and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor after an undercover sting operation, according to Harford County police.

Dennis Jutras was arrested after engaging in sexually explicit conversations and attempting to meet with a detective who was posing as a 15-year-old boy online, according to court records.

School district officials said Jutras was removed from duty after officials learned about the charges.

"While Mr. Jutras worked in a role where he worked with schools and students as part of our Gifted and Advanced Learning program, we are not aware of any impact on City Schools students," district officials said in a statement.

WJZ has reached out to Jutras' listed attorney for comment.

Undercover sting operation leads to arrest

The detective began posing as a teen in May on a website used for men seeking other men for sexual interactions.

The detective received a message from Jutras in April. Charging documents note that his profile included several suggestive photos.

During an initial conversation with the detective posing as a teen, Jutras identified himself as Dennis and provided a phone number. Police determined that the number belonged to Jutras, who identified himself in the messages as a 61-year-old educator who taught AP US History and AP Government and now worked in administration.

The detective advised that he was a 15-year-old who was still in school. According to court documents, the conversation with Jutras was "sexually charged and personal."

During the conversations, Jutras sent a photo of himself, which detectives used to confirm his identity. They determined that Jutras taught 10th through 12th grade history at Baltimore's Polytechnic Institute for many years, and was named teacher of the year in 2005.

According to court documents, Jutras continued to have "direct exposure to children in the school system as he visits multiple schools each day, according to his social media."

During further conversations, Jutras allegedly initiated discussions about specific ways to meet with the boy and asked specific questions about the child's home life and who he lived with.

On May 11, charging documents allege that Jutras asked the detective posing as the teen to return to the website where he engaged in sexually explicit conversation and sent multiple inappropriate photos.

He then allegedly requested that the teen use the website to talk, stating that "phone text should remain PG," and that "discretion is vital."

Jutras went on to describe in detail the sexual acts he would perform on the teen, according to charging documents.

When the detective questioned if age was a problem, Jutras said, "Let's not focus on the age thing because it can be an issue if I think about it too much," according to charging documents.

Jutras allegedly went on to ask what times and dates would work for them to meet, saying he would work out the logistics.

The detective posing as the teen advised that he would be home alone one day after school. Over the next few days, Jutras said he wanted to meet to follow through with the actions he mentioned in their online conversations, according to court documents.

Charging documents show that a location was arranged in Bel Air.