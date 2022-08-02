Tax-free week returns to Maryland this month

BALTIMORE -- As temperatures rise and kids get ready to go back to school, Maryland's tax-free week returns this month to help consumers get the clothes and supplies they need.

From August 14 to 20, qualifying clothing and footwear $100 or less will be exempt from the state's six percent sales tax. Additionally, the first $40 of any backpack purchase will also be tax-free.

The promotion doesn't just have to be for back-to-school shopping -- anyone can take advantage of the deals.

Click here to find out what clothes qualify as tax-exempt over the week.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is encouraging shoppers to take advantage of the discounts, which would also give retailers a boost.

"Whether you're looking to freshen up your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead or need to get your kids the latest styles for the new school year, this end-of-summer tradition is a great time to shop, save and support Maryland businesses," he said.

For more information on tax-free week, click here.