Tarke, Tejada rally Towson to 67-64 victory over UNC Wilmington
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nendah Tarke scored 15 points and Tyler Tejada hit a 3-pointer with one second remaining to rally Towson to a 67-64 victory over UNC Wilmington on Saturday.
Tarke also had five rebounds for the Tigers (8-7, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Charles Thompson added 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Dylan Williamson went 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points. Tejada scored nine on 3-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc.
Trazarien White led the Seahawks (9-5, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 33 points and seven rebounds. UNC Wilmington also got 13 points from KJ Jenkins. Donovan Newby also had eight points and four assists.
