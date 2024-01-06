Watch CBS News
Sports

Tarke, Tejada rally Towson to 67-64 victory over UNC Wilmington

/ AP

Kelsey Kushner has your Saturday news update (1/6/2024)
Kelsey Kushner has your Saturday news update (1/6/2024) 02:13

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nendah Tarke scored 15 points and Tyler Tejada hit a 3-pointer with one second remaining to rally Towson to a 67-64 victory over UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

Tarke also had five rebounds for the Tigers (8-7, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Charles Thompson added 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Dylan Williamson went 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points. Tejada scored nine on 3-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc.

Trazarien White led the Seahawks (9-5, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 33 points and seven rebounds. UNC Wilmington also got 13 points from KJ Jenkins. Donovan Newby also had eight points and four assists.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 10:30 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.