Suspicious death investigation underway after woman found dead in Baltimore County home

A woman was found dead inside a home in Baltimore County Monday, prompting a suspicious death investigation, according to police.

Officers said they found the woman dead while they were responding to a "non-urgent" welfare check on English Run Circle in the Sparks Glencoe community. Her body was found around 8:15 a.m., according to police.

The circumstances of the woman's death are under investigation.

Crime in Baltimore County

Homicides in Baltimore County have declined by approximately 31% since 2022, according to data from the police department.

In 2022, there were 35 homicide cases reported, 30 cases were reported in 2023, 28 cases were reported in 2024, and so far in 2025, 24 homicide cases have been reported in the county, data shows.

Despite the progress, a poll that surveyed Baltimore County residents in April found that 68% considered crime and public safety as major issues.

Baltimore County death investigations

Baltimore County's last suspicious death was reported in February 2024, after a 23-year-old woman, later identified as Kenya Brown, was found unresponsive in Windsor Mill. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Recently, county police have been investigating multiple murder-suicide cases, including one where a man and woman were found dead outside of a home in Timonium, according to officials.

Marilyn Levanduski, 87, and Raymond Levanduski, 89, were found after a reported shooting in the 100 block of East Padonia Road, police said.

Officers said Raymond Levanduski had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene.